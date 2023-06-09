The Magnolia School District will remain in Class 5A for football, and Class 4A for all other sports and extracurricular activities, for the next two years.
The Arkansas Activities Association posted on Thursday its reclassification lists for the 2024-2026 academic year, with no changes for most districts.
Sports conference alignments will be set at a later date.
In Class 5A football, Magnolia is paired with 31 other schools. With high school enrollment of 600 in grades 9-12, Magnolia is No. 18 among the 32 Class 5A football schools in enrollment.
Greenbrier is the largest Class 5A football school with 841 students in grades 10-12. Gravette is the smallest with 472 in grades 9-12.
The complete list of Class 5A schools for football ranked by enrollment: Greenbrier, Hot Springs Lakeside, Greene County Tech, Beebe, Little Rock Parkview, Alma, Nettleton, Hot Springs, Vilonia, Batesville, White Hall, Paragould, Maumelle, Valley View, Harrison, Farmington, Brookland, Magnolia, Wynne, Clarksville, Joe T. Robinson, Morrilton, Pea Ridge, Camden Fairview, Watson Chapel, De Queen, Hope, Mills, Huntsville, Nashville, Prairie Grove and Gravette.
Magnolia will be in Class 4A for all other sports and activities. With its 600 students in grades 9-12, it is the second largest school among the 48 within the classification. Magnolia is just behind Brookland’s 611 students in grades 10-12, and just ahead of Wynne with the 593 students in grades 9-12. Ashdown is the smallest school in the classification with 305 students in grades 9-12.
The Class 4A ranked by enrollment: Brookland, Magnolia, Wynne, Estem Public Charter, Clarksville, Joe T. Robinson, Morrilton, Pea Ridge, Camden Fairview, Watson Chapel, De Queen, Hope, Mills, Huntsville, Nashville, Prairie Grove, Gravette, Dardanelle, Batesville Southside, Forrest City, Malvern, Pocahontas, Arkadelphia, Ozark, Berryville, Westside Consolidated, Pottsville, Monticello, Mena, Highland, Lonoke, Bauxite, Hamburg, Blytheville, Gentry, Warren, Crossett, Heber Springs, Stuttgart, Lisa Academy West, Trumann, Waldron, Green Forest, Star City, Clinton, Gosnell, Fountain Lake and Ashdown.
Classifications and enrollments for other area high schools:
Bearden – 1A, 104 students in grades 7-12. No. 12 of 62 Class 1A schools.
Bradley – 1A, 73 students in grades 7-12. No. 37 of 62 Class 1A schools.
Camden Fairview – 5A football, 4A all other sports and activities. 537 students in grades 9-12. No. 24 among 32 Class 5A football schools. No. 9 among 48 Class 4A schools.
El Dorado – 6A football, 5A all other sports and activities. 973 students in grades 9-12. No. 9 among 32 Class 6A football schools. No. 9 among 32 Class 5A schools.
Emerson – 1A, 70 students in grades 7-12. No. 41 among 62 Class 1A schools.
Camden Harmony Grove – 3A, 217 students in grades 7-12. No. 42 among 62 Class 3A schools.
Junction City – 2A, 158 students in grades 7-12. No. 25 among 60 Class 2A schools.
Lafayette County – 2A, 116 students in grades 7-12. No. 60 among 60 Class 2A schools.
Nevada – 1A, 86 students in grades 7-12. No. 32 among 62 Class 1A schools.
Parkers Chapel – 2A, 171 students in grades 7-12. No. 13 among 60 Class 2A schools.
Prescott – 3A, 235 students in grades 9-12. No. 39 among 60 Class 3A schools.
Smackover – 3A, 233 students in grades 9-12. No. 32 among 60 Class 3A schools.
Strong – 1A, 70 students in grades 1-12. No. 39 among 62 Class 1A schools.
Taylor – 1A, 107 students in grades 7-12. No. 10 among 62 Class 1A schools.
The Arkansas Activities Association has sanctioned nine districts for an 8-man football league in a combined Class 1A-2A conference for the next two years. They are Izard County, Spring Hill, Woodlawn, Rector, Midland, Hermitage, Guy-Perkins, Strong and Augusta. There are other districts that will play 8-man football in an unsanctioned club format.
The state’s largest high schools by student enrollments are Cabot, 2,486 students in grades 10-12; Bentonville, 2,454 students in grades 9-12; Har-Ber, 2,311 students in grades 10-12; Fayetteville, 2,261 students in grades 9-12; and Conway, 2,249 students in grades 10-12.
High schools with 50 or fewer students are Mount Judea, 50 students in grades 1-12; St. Joe, 48 students in grades 1-12; Timbo, 45 students in grades 7-12; Bruno-Pyatt, 43 students in grades 1-12; Rural Special, 43 students in grades 7-12; Oden, 40 students in grades 1-12; Oark, 35 students in grades 7-12; Premier High of Springdale, 33 students in grades 9-12; Scott Charter, 31 students in grades 1-12; Arkansas School for the dead, 28 students in grades 1-12; Arkansas School for the Blind, 22 students in grades 7-12; Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast, 20 students in grades 6-12; and Umpire, 19 students in grades 1-12.
There are 19 non-public schools that are members of the Arkansas Activities Association. The schools with enrollment above 100 are Catholic High, 1,064; Mount St. Mary, 691; Little Rock Christian, 378; Pulaski Academy, 303; Shiloh Christian, 254; Central Arkansas Christian, 185; Subiaco Academy, 172; Harding Academy, 170; Episcopal High, 155; Baptist Preparatory, 123, and Thaden School, 117.