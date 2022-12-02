The local Albemarle Foundation council recently made a $72,000 grant to the Magnolia School District’s Performing Arts Center.
Larry Dunn, director of Performing Arts for the district, said, "We are truly fortunate to have Albemarle Foundation partner with the Magnolia Performing Arts Center to help further the mission for our students and community. An investment of this magnitude is a major step towards cultivating more world-class performing arts experiences in our part of the state."
Albemarle Corporation created the Albemarle Foundation in 2007 as a privately endowed 501(c)3 entity with a mission to make a positive, sustainable difference in communities where the company operates. Its philanthropic efforts support education, health and social services, and cultural initiatives through grants, matching gifts, volunteer grants and scholarships.
Since its inception, Albemarle Foundation has distributed more than $52 million in grants.
In Magnolia, a Foundation employee site council serves as the Foundation's local stewards, identifying community needs and researching grant opportunities. The council selected the Magnolia School District to receive the grant to help expand art offerings for the community.
