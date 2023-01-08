Homecoming

The 2023 Homecoming Court at Columbia Christian School. Maids, front row left to right, freshman Heidi Rowe, sophomore Emily Fields, seniors Missy Gunnels, Maddy Nance, Victoria Allison and Elizabeth Attebery, sophomore Miley Wagner and freshman Izzy Mustafa. Escorts, back row, basketball players Kash Smith, Landon Burley, Judd Walker, Josh Campbell, Conner Burley, Jackson Newton, Ethan Smith and Nolan Walker. Helpers, front middle, Basketball Bearer Cruz Smith and Crown Bearer Avery Black.

 Angela Lloyd

Columbia Christian School has planned events and named the court for its 2023 Homecoming.

Maids

Freshman -- Heidi Rowe

Sophomore -- Emily Fields

Senior -- Missy Gunnels

Senior -- Maddy Nance

Senior -- Victoria Allison

Senior -- Elizabeth Attebery

Sophomore -- Miley Wagner

Freshman --Izzy Mustafa

Escorts

Basketball players -- Kash Smith, Landon Burley, Judd Walker, Josh Campbell, Conner Burley, Jackson Newton, Ethan Smith and Nolan Walker

Special helpers -- Basketball Bearer, Cruz Smith. Crown Bearer, Avery Black

Homecoming week is January 9-13.

The Homecoming bonfire pep rally will be at 6 p.m. Monday. The court will be introduced and the Queen announced at that time.

Homecoming Ceremonies will be on 10 a.m. Friday, January 13 and will include the crowning ceremony.

Other special events will start at 3 p.m. with basketball games beginning at 4 p.m., followed by alumni games.

