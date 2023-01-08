Columbia Christian School has planned events and named the court for its 2023 Homecoming.
Maids
Freshman -- Heidi Rowe
Sophomore -- Emily Fields
Senior -- Missy Gunnels
Senior -- Maddy Nance
Senior -- Victoria Allison
Senior -- Elizabeth Attebery
Sophomore -- Miley Wagner
Freshman --Izzy Mustafa
Escorts
Basketball players -- Kash Smith, Landon Burley, Judd Walker, Josh Campbell, Conner Burley, Jackson Newton, Ethan Smith and Nolan Walker
Special helpers -- Basketball Bearer, Cruz Smith. Crown Bearer, Avery Black
Homecoming week is January 9-13.
The Homecoming bonfire pep rally will be at 6 p.m. Monday. The court will be introduced and the Queen announced at that time.
Homecoming Ceremonies will be on 10 a.m. Friday, January 13 and will include the crowning ceremony.
Other special events will start at 3 p.m. with basketball games beginning at 4 p.m., followed by alumni games.