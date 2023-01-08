The 2023 Homecoming Court at Columbia Christian School. Maids, front row left to right, freshman Heidi Rowe, sophomore Emily Fields, seniors Missy Gunnels, Maddy Nance, Victoria Allison and Elizabeth Attebery, sophomore Miley Wagner and freshman Izzy Mustafa. Escorts, back row, basketball players Kash Smith, Landon Burley, Judd Walker, Josh Campbell, Conner Burley, Jackson Newton, Ethan Smith and Nolan Walker. Helpers, front middle, Basketball Bearer Cruz Smith and Crown Bearer Avery Black.