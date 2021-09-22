The construction of new facilities for Arkadelphia Public Schools was thea topic of discussion this week as the Board of Education held a luncheon at Arkadelphia High School.
According to documents provided to The Arkadelphian, planned capital projects discussed include the construction of a new primary school for grades 3-5, converting a new elementary facility for use as a K-4 school, a security project at Goza Middle School, and replacing the high school building with a new two-story facility.
The capital project detail for a new elementary school, grades 3-5, will affect the current Central Primary School (including administration and custodial buildings) and Peake Elementary School (including the main facility, Building 2, maintenance and storage and the gymnasium).
The project scope states that, for “financial efficiency”, the district had planned to close and demolish both Central and Peake during the 2020-2021 school year, housing students in grades 3-5 at the old Goza Middle School. While the students have been moved to other campuses, facilities on the old campuses have yet to be razed. The old Goza building is expected to be demolished once the new 65,000 square-foot elementary school is finished.
The Arkadelphia Public Schools Administration building and Central Primary School will eventually be demolished.
It’s noted that “although this project replaces existing elementary schools, no demolitions are directly associated with this project.”
“All of the district’s elementary schools are in very poor condition, past their expected 50-year life cycles and have building and campus values less than zero,” the project justification notes. The demolition and replacement of all three existing elementary schools was approved in a previously funded project.
