Each month, homeroom teachers at Central Elementary School nominate a student of the month.
Students of the Month for September 2023 are:
Third Grade – Loyalty Early, Bentlee Cole, King Belin, Chaston French, Karman Hall, Jake Garcia, Ariana Brooks, Malachi Martin and Jon'Chaz Brown.
Fourth Grade -- Ju'Marion Russ, Sawyer Dye, Brayden Gooden, Erron Miller, Ariana Turner, Kourtlyn Harris, Tynlee Spurling, and Yaira Arismendi-Carranza.
Fifth Grade -- Kreiger Wood, Neely Stephens, Jacen Gillette, Tevin Reed, Jayden Keener, Jeremiah Davis, Joy Nsofor, Josh Hays and Laila Easter.