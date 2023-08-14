A new traffic pattern will be in effect at Magnolia Middle School for student drop off and pick up.
School starts today.
Traffic should come in from the east side of North Street and travel west into the parking lot at the auditorium and cafeteria. Drop off will be at the cafeteria.
Central Elementary School students may also be dropped off in the Magnolia Middle School
Eastbound traffic on North Street may turn left into the parking lot as westbound traffic allows.
There will be no student drop off directly in front of Magnolia Middle School.
Doors and gates at Central Elementary School will be unlocked at 7:30 a.m. and students may not be dropped off prior to that time.
Students may be dropped off along Academy Street, which will be one-way with traffic turning north from North Street onto Academy.
Central students may also be dropped in the Magnolia Middle School drop-off area.
All Central and Magnolia Middle School buses will drop off in the bus lane along East McNeil Street.