Maranatha Baptist Christian School in El Dorado held graduation and end-of-year awards ceremony on May 19.
The senior class of 2022 included Landan Griffin and Jaeger Mullinax.
Kindergarten graduates included Joy Brock, Micah Brock, Birdie Plunkett, Gavin Plunkett, Alyssa Smith, and Ashton Smith.
Students receiving end of year awards included:
Scripture Memory – Joy Brock, Micah Brock, Finley Gilkey, Christian Harris, Preston Kealer, J.D. McCurry, Birdie Plunkett, Gavin Plunkett, Levi Salic, Alyssa Smith, Ashton Smith, Ayana Bailey, Caleb Brock, Andy Craig Dumas, Elliot Dumas, Carley Gilkey, Liam Gilkey, Faith Ingram, Hope Ingram, Landon Lawrence, Mattie Mullianax, Lilly Plunkett, Abigil Reed, David Reed, Maggie Reyman, Aubrey Rowland, Wyatt Salic, Bella Walters, Arlington Weido, Cooper Weido, Vin Weido, Tillman Worth, Ballard Bennett, Jack Bishop, Kaeci Bishop, Joshua Brock, Landan Griffin, Galen Kealer, Payton Kealer, Hailee Lawrence, Jag Mullinax, Roman Mullinax, Tyler Owens, Andrew Reed, Kathyrn Reed, Mason Rowland, Stefan Slaughter, Whitley Smith, Gabriel Walters, Dolton Weido, Emily Weido, Luke Worth
Pastor’s Honor Roll (overall average of 96-100%) – Joy Brock, Micah Brock, Finlee Gilkey, Christian Harris, Preston Kealer, J.D. McCurry, Birdie Plunkett, Gavin Plunkett, Levi Salic, Alyssa Smith, Ashton Smith, Caleb Brock, Liam Gilkey, Faith Ingram, Lilly Plunkett, Wyatt Salic, Cooper Weido, Vin Weido, Tillman Worth, Jack Bishop, Landan Griffin, Payton Kealer, Hailee Lawrence, Jag Mullinax, and Emily Weido
Principal’s Honor Roll (overall average of 90-95%) – Ayana Bailey, Andy Craig Duman, Elliot Dumas, Carley Gilkey, Hope Ingram, Mattie Mullinax, Aubrey Rowland, Bella Walters, Arlington Weido, Kaeci Bishop, Joshua Brock, Tyler Owens, Mason Rowland, Stefan Slaughter, and Whitley Smith
Special Awards included:
Learning Center One (PreK – 1st Grade) – Best Office, Joy Brock and Preston Kealer; Most Creative, Birdie Plunkett and Micah Brock; Most Cooperative, Levi Salic; Most Inspirational, Finlee Gilkey; Most Improved, Alyssa Smith; Most Initiative, Gavin Plunkett; Academic Award, Ashton Smith; Best Penmanship, Christian Harris; Most Imaginative, J.D. McCurry
Learning Center Two (2nd Grade – 8th Grade) – Best Office, Mattie Mullinax; Most Creative, Elliott Dumas; Most Paces, Wyatt Salic; Most 100s, Wyatt Salic; Highest Academics, Caleb Brock; Most Improved, Liam Gilkey