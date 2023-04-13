Denelle Edington has been selected by her peers at Central Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year for 2023.
Edington was raised in Buckner and graduated from Stamps High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Southern Arkansas University and is certified to teach Pre-K through sixth grade.
Edington is a fourth-grade math, science, and social studies teacher at Central Elementary School where she has been teaching for twelve years. Throughout her 21 years as a teacher, she has taught pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grades, with fourth grade being her favorite.
She is married to Brian Edington and makes her home in Buckner. Her children include son Tyler Metcalf (MHS ’16), daughter-in-law Taegan Metcalf (MHS ’16), who teaches second grade at Eastside, son Todd Metcalf (MHS ’21), stepdaughter, Tiffany Erwin (MHS ’19), and soon-to-be step-son-in-law, Ryan McKamie. Tyler and Taegan have a 2-year-old daughter, Hollis, and are expecting a second daughter, Hattie, in May.
Edington also has two dogs, Kane and Oscar.
In her spare time, she loves working in her yard, reading, watching documentaries, listening to true crime podcasts, and going on traveling adventures with her husband.