The Lafayette County Board of Education has hired Opal Anderson as superintendent. She will take office on July 1.
Anderson looks forward to working collaboratively with the school board, staff, parents, and other stakeholders to continue to build upon the successes of the students and district.
Anderson is a lifelong resident of Lewisville and a 1979 graduate of Lewisville High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in English from Henderson State University and her master’s degree from Southern Arkansas University. After receiving her master’s degree, she returned to Southern Arkansas University to pursue certification as a building and district level administrator. Anderson’s areas of certification include K-12 District Administrator; K-12 Building Level Administrator; K-12 Reading Specialist; and 5-12 English).
Anderson’s career in education began as an English teacher in the Bradley Public School District in 1988 where she worked for five years. Afterward, she began working in the Lewisville School District as a reading specialist for grade 3-6. After consolidation, she served as dean of students for grades 6-8 for two years, and then served as high school principal for grades 7-12 for 13 years and as assistant superintendent of Federal Programs/Curriculum for four years.
During her educational journey, Anderson has served as a board member for numerous state organizations including the Arkansas Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development (AASCD), Arkansas Association of Curriculum & Instruction Administrators (AACIA), Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) 3A Principals Board, and Arkansas Association of School Personnel Administrators (ArkASPA) where she continues to serve as a board member.
Anderson has received numerous awards including the Judge Evans Leadership Award for Alternative Education, the ESGR Patriotic Employer Award, the Rose of Sharon Masonic Lodge #100 Superior Educator of the Year Award and nomination for the Arkansas Safe School Award. In 2019, Anderson was inducted into the Southern Arkansas University Educational Leadership Hall of Fame.
Anderson believes that all students can learn given the resources needed to meet their maximum potential. In accordance, she is committed to ensuring that all students are afforded the opportunity to graduate from Lafayette County School District with the mindset and skills needed for becoming productive members of society.
Anderson is married to Henry Anderson, Sr. Together they share a blended family of two adult daughters, Ashanti and Chianti, and two adult sons, Henry Jr., and Antonio, who preceded them in death.
Ashanti and Chianti are both working in the field of education and Henry Jr works for Southern Aluminum.
Anderson is grandmother of DeAirreon, Courtlan and K’Bren.