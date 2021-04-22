Eric Musselman, University of Arkansas men’s basketball coach, will be the keynote speaker for Academic Signing Day (ASD) in El Dorado.
The event celebrates around 300 graduating seniors receiving the El Dorado Promise scholarship.
The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the El Dorado High School Wildcat Arena. CDC/Arkansas Department of Health guidelines will be followed. Masks and invitations are required for entry. The program is scheduled to be live-streamed and recorded.
The El Dorado Promise was begun by Murphy Oil Corporation 14 years ago. The full scholarship continues to cover tuition and mandatory fees at any accredited two- or four-year post-secondary institution, up to the cost at the most expensive public university in Arkansas. Over 2,850 Promise Scholars have taken part, attending 153 colleges and universities in 35 different states.
Musselman recently completed his second season with the Razorbacks and returned the program to heights it had not seen since the mid-1990’s. This past season, Arkansas advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time since 1995, and won 25 games overall, which tied for the eighth-best total in the NCAA, and was the program’s 13th time to reach the mark in 98 years of basketball. The Razorbacks won 13 SEC games to finish second in the conference.
Arkansas finished sixth in the final USA Today coaches poll and No. 10 in the Associated Press poll.
Also scheduled to present at Academic Signing Day will be Murphy Oil Corporation Board Member Madison Murphy, Arkansas Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd (R-El Dorado), and El Dorado Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer.
“Every Academic Signing Day is every bit as exciting as the very first one, because it represents a potential new chapter for El Dorado High School graduates,”said Murphy. “The past year was without precedent and caused dislocations, hardships and uncertainty. It also caused or necessitated looking at many things in a new or different way.”
“Amid this shifting landscape and uncertainty, the Promise provides certainty of the opportunity for EHS graduates to continue their educations. I am pleased Murphy Oil Corporation is able to keep the El Dorado Promise intact.”
Murphy Oil relocated its headquarters from El Dorado to Houston in the past year.
ESD Superintendent Jim Tucker said, “We greatly appreciate Murphy Oil Corporation and its continuation of the El Dorado Promise, which mean so much for our district. We continue to grow a college-going culture by featuring a rigorous curriculum, plus one-of-a-kind innovative programs. In addition, this year, we were the only one in this area to place a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship competition.
“The district also is happy that Coach Musselman, who knows how practice and continuous improvement work together to build a team, will be able to join us to celebrate the academic achievements of Promise Scholars,” he said.
Promise Scholars have completed studies from most Arkansas public and private universities, as well as 39 out-of-state institutions, said Sylvia Thompson, El Dorado Promise director. Currently, they are attending 70 post-secondary institutions.
“Over 75% of last year’s Promise Scholars are attending college, higher than both state and national averages. Since the majority of Promise Scholars are first-generation to college, the success of this program is especially gratifying,” Thompson said.
El Dorado Promise Scholars can attend any accredited two or four-year college or university in the United States. As a universal, place-based scholarship, any EHS graduate enrolled since at least the ninth grade can receive a college scholarship, with no high school GPA, income limit, or competitive application required. Graduates joining the military begin scholarships after completing one enlistment period.
For 2021, students will sign academic letters of intent to attend 33 separate institutions. They have been accepted at the following in-state colleges and universities: Arkansas State University, Arkansas Tech University, Harding University, Henderson State University, Hendrix College, National Park Community College, Ouachita Baptist University, South Arkansas Community College, Southern Arkansas University, Southern Arkansas University Tech, University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Arkansas at Monticello, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, University of Arkansas Community College – Rich Mountain, University of Central Arkansas, and William Baptist University.
Out-of-state colleges and universities acceptances are: Austin Community College, Baylor University, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Louisiana State University, Louisiana Tech University, Memphis State University, North Carolina State University, Rice University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas Southern University, University of Oregon, University of Texas-Arlington, University of Washington, and Wichita State University.