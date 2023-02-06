Rising sophomores throughout Arkansas are invited to apply for Summer At ASMSA, a weeklong free residential summer camp at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in downtown Hot Springs.
Summer At ASMSA participants will spend a week exploring a variety of exciting and fun topics. Campers will participate in hands-on session during the day, enjoy a variety of fun activities in the evenings and live in the Student Center during the week.
Summer At ASMSA will be held Sunday, June 11, through Saturday, June 17. Each of the camps is free with no costs for tuition, meals or housing. Campers are selected through a competitive application process.
Priority application deadline is April 10.
Camps being offered this summer include:
AEGIS Environmental Science and Biotechnology Camp will allow participants to gain hands-on experience in molecular biology laboratory techniques while exploring the ecology and geology of the Ouachita Mountains region. Conduct field research and lab analysis while you sequence ant DNA, find a crystal, and learn how to evaluate the health of our ecosystems in Hot Springs National Park.
AEGIS Anime! Origami! Hiragana! is a Japanese language and culture camp. Participants will learn how to introduce themselves, make some Japanese food, count yen, and more while exploring some of the cultural norms and unique aspects of Japanese society. Students will leave camp with the tools and knowledge to continue learning Japanese independently.
Computer Science Camp presents the many faces of computer science through hands-on experiences in a variety of programming contexts. Do you want to learn more about computer programming, game design, and more? Join us for our computer science camp where you will learn to make animations, program microbits, and more! Participants will culminate the week in a “Capture the Flag” competition.
Studio Arts Camp is an activities-based initiative to help grow students’ excitement about the arts while building their portfolios. Students will engage in different processes including observational drawing, collage, painting, ceramics, and more.
Engineering Camp will help students learn how things work and create their own designs. Learn about all types of engineering, from nuclear to electrical at this hands-on camp. Students will learn how to solder, use design thinking, and more.
“Summer At ASMSA is my favorite week of the year because I get to see our campers make new friends and great memories,” said Amy Brown-Westmoreland, outreach coordinator for ASMSA. “Campers also learn about a subject they love without the pressure of grades, and I learn from them. I also love hearing how campers have stayed in touch long after camp is over.”
