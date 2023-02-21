Emerson High School has announced its 2023 Science Fair winners.

The winners will advance to the Regional Science Fair at Southern Arkansas University.

Winners by category:

PHYSICAL SCIENCE

1st – “What substance reduces free H2O molecules in a liquid,” Dawson Dooly

2nd – “Water gummy bear,” Jackson Waller

3rd – “Coke test,” Jacey Cochran

AGRICULTURE

1st – “The effect of oil spills on soybean plant growth,” Aiden Watson

2nd – “Hydroponics soybeans,” Kalee Hanson

3rd – “Sunlight = plant growth,” Alexis Burns

ENGINEERING

1st -- “Parachute experiment,” Joselyn Mason

2nd – “Baseball pendulum,” Baxter Waller

3rd – “Does elevation matter,” Jasper Jones

BIOLOGY

1st – “Which surface is the dirtiest,” Mckenzie Canfield

2nd – “Does quality matter,” Lillian Clements

3rd – “Do people run over snakes or turtles on the road,” Joseph Smith

MEDICAL and HEALTH

1st – “The effect of caffeine on REM sleep,” Breelan Reeves

2nd – “Heartrate vs. movie,” Krisyln Willis

3rd -- Does the information we receive subconsciously affect our decisions,” Max Bush

OVERALL WINNERS

1st -- Breelan Reeves

2nd -- Dawson Dooly

3rd -- Aiden Watson

