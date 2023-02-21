Emerson High School has announced its 2023 Science Fair winners.
The winners will advance to the Regional Science Fair at Southern Arkansas University.
Winners by category:
PHYSICAL SCIENCE
1st – “What substance reduces free H2O molecules in a liquid,” Dawson Dooly
2nd – “Water gummy bear,” Jackson Waller
3rd – “Coke test,” Jacey Cochran
AGRICULTURE
1st – “The effect of oil spills on soybean plant growth,” Aiden Watson
2nd – “Hydroponics soybeans,” Kalee Hanson
3rd – “Sunlight = plant growth,” Alexis Burns
ENGINEERING
1st -- “Parachute experiment,” Joselyn Mason
2nd – “Baseball pendulum,” Baxter Waller
3rd – “Does elevation matter,” Jasper Jones
BIOLOGY
1st – “Which surface is the dirtiest,” Mckenzie Canfield
2nd – “Does quality matter,” Lillian Clements
3rd – “Do people run over snakes or turtles on the road,” Joseph Smith
MEDICAL and HEALTH
1st – “The effect of caffeine on REM sleep,” Breelan Reeves
2nd – “Heartrate vs. movie,” Krisyln Willis
3rd -- Does the information we receive subconsciously affect our decisions,” Max Bush
OVERALL WINNERS
1st -- Breelan Reeves
2nd -- Dawson Dooly
3rd -- Aiden Watson