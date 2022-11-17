Columbia Christian’s robotics team competed Saturday, November 12 at UALR in the BEST Robotic competition.
Team members are Jaxson Rushton, Judd Walker, Victoria Allison, Missy Gunnels, Conner Burley and Elizabeth Attebery.
The team received 1st place overall which includes 1st in game competition, 1st in engineering notebook, 2nd in team spirit, and 3rd in marketing.
The team will advance to the Texas Regional Competition on December 1-3 in Frisco, TX. Mentors include Dr. Hader Zghair, Southern Arkansas University Engineering Department; and Eric Rogers, SAU Computer Science.
BEST stands for Boosting Engineering Science and Technology. CCS has competed since 2017 and has advanced each year. The competition is multi-faceted and includes the following: an engineering notebook, a sales marketing presentation, convention style interviews and exhibit, and a robotic competition. The robot is constructed entirely from scratch with limited authorized materials.