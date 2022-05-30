A Taylor Elementary School archer is one of 100 nationwide to receive randomly selected $500 college scholarships.
Wyatt Hill, a fifth-grade student, was among those selected.
The NASP celebrated its 20th year of “Changing Lives One Arrow at a Time” with the return to in-person competition. When combined, the 2022 Western and Eastern national tournaments hosted 13,741 student archers safely participating in these in-person events.
Both national in-person competitions were open to all U.S. qualifying NASP archers.
Earlier this year, NASP announced that all archers competing, were eligible to be randomly selected for $500 college scholarships. Upon graduation, archers could then apply these funds to the cost of any post-secondary educational institution or training program of their choice.
NASP established a computerized random selection process using the combined results from Western and Eastern Nationals. Eligibility only required for each archer to register, attend either national event, and submit a Bullseye score higher than 0. The computer then selected 50 males and 50 females from the combined results.