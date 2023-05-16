Each month, homeroom teachers at Central Elementary School choose a student of the month.
Students of the Month for May 2023 are:
Third grade -- Tynlee Spurling, Serenity Williams, Jensen Rowton, Max Morgan, Maria Garcia, Makhiya Brown, Anselma Tintinu, Joel Murillo Juarez and Kate Cardenas Gutierrez.
Fourth grade -- Camari Poole, Judd Hickmott, Ruby Morgan, Gracie Clawson, Malachi Wagner, Sloane Waller, Chri'Shawn Strahan and Grayson Cochran.
Fifth grade -- Eniyah Finkley, Baylee Phillips, Hunter Conklin, Quinton Alphin, Liam Thompson, Ana Ponce, Antony Santiago, Ambria Crow, and Lydia McDonald.