Each month, homeroom teachers at Central Elementary School choose a student of the month.

Students of the Month for May 2023 are:

Third grade -- Tynlee Spurling, Serenity Williams, Jensen Rowton, Max Morgan, Maria Garcia, Makhiya Brown, Anselma Tintinu, Joel Murillo Juarez and Kate Cardenas Gutierrez.

Fourth grade -- Camari Poole, Judd Hickmott, Ruby Morgan, Gracie Clawson, Malachi Wagner, Sloane Waller, Chri'Shawn Strahan and Grayson Cochran.

Fifth grade -- Eniyah Finkley, Baylee Phillips, Hunter Conklin, Quinton Alphin, Liam Thompson, Ana Ponce, Antony Santiago, Ambria Crow, and Lydia McDonald.

