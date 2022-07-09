Della Davis will join Washington Middle School in El Dorado as assistant principal.
Davis has been employed with the district for 18 years, where she has served as a Spanish teacher and counselor. She is excited about this new opportunity, because she will be back in the first school that she started teaching at when she joined the district.
Davis received her master of art in teaching and master of science in school counseling from Southern Arkansas University. She loves “the idea of learning new information and the possibilities of discovery that have yet to be explored.”
One of her proudest teaching memories to date is when she took 29 students to Spain, where they were able to practice their Spanish with native speakers along the streets of Madrid.