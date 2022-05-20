Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has set up the C. Darline Shepherd Scholarship to benefit an African-American student in the Magnolia area.
The Shepherd scholarship will help a high school senior defray the cost of attending a college/university of the student’s choosing the
following fall semester/quarter upon graduation.
The recipient:
-- Must be an African-American male or female.
-- Must be attending an Arkansas public high school in Columbia County or be a resident of Columbia County.
-- Minimum ACT score of 16 and/or a high school grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale.
The Requirements
-- Complete the application.
-- Provide a seven-semester transcript.
-- Provide a copy of ACT score(s).
Three letters of recommendation:
-- Two from a faculty/staff at the high school,
-- One from a member of the community,
Submit an essay with 250-300 words. The essay must include a description of the family/personal background, career aspirations, financial need, and how this scholarship would benefit the recipient.
Must have all required information returned to the chapters by June 30, 2022.
Send application to:
Paula Washington-Woods, Scholarship Chair
Phi Zeta Omega Chapter
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority
7331 Hwy 98
Magnolia, AR 71753 or email to pwwaka1977@yahoo.com
The award is $500 and is non-renewable.
Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by Black College women at Howard University, Washington D.C. in 1908. The efforts of Alpha Kappa Alpha women in the promotion of high scholarship, vocational and career guidance, health services, and the advancement of human and civil rights.