Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has yet to send her proposals to change public and private education in Arkansas to the legislature, but major provisions have been made available to public school superintendents.
Many of them received last week copies of a document on white and yellow copy paper, which breaks down key parts of what her bill may eventually include.
The provisions have been widely disseminated by news media. The Governor’s Office hasn’t disputed the details of the document.
It’s believed that the governor will present the package as an omnibus bill – meaning that all of the provisions below will be in a single bill that she’ll ask the General Assembly to approve. There are questions among some legal experts about the legality of having so many broad proposals in a single bill, as they affect multiple state agencies, school districts, school boards, private schools, educators and parents.
It's also not stated how the governor wants to pay for provisions to raise starting teacher salaries from $36,000 to $50,000, pay for hundreds of new school police officers, 120 new literacy teachers, grants for literacy training, tutors, performance bonuses, new courses and other aspects of the plan.
Here are the provisions as they were presented to the superintendents. magnoliareporter.com has edited the document for style, spelling and clarity.
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION
Relocate the Division of Early Childhood Education, currently at the Department of Human Services, and move it to the Department of Education. This transition will be deficit-neutral.
This new “Office of Early Childhood” will manage all federal early childhood funding and licensing, including $300+ million in funding.
The Department of Education will provide accountability with a website for families with information about schools and childcare centers near their home including tuition costs, accountability scores, curriculum, and student-teacher ratios.
The state will create a system of locally controlled, early childhood lead organizations in communities across the state and identify gaps in service, foster partnerships, coordinate enrollment, and create alignment among the community’s public and private providers and agencies.
The early childhood office will pilot a new early childhood accountability system for publicly-funded early care and education sites with ratings indicative of child outcomes, in order to improve early childhood education quality across the state.
The state will define kindergarten readiness and ensure children and kindergartens are ready.
EARLY LITERACY
Professional development, curriculum, and K-3 literacy evaluation will be aligned with the science of reading.
Every K-3 teacher in a low-performing school will have access to a qualified literacy coach. Literacy coaches support teachers directly. They may be employed directly by ADE or through a contract, and they will receive a competitive salary and bonus based on performance standards. The plan is to hire 120 literacy coaches.
Literacy coaches will be evaluated on student growth, not performance.
Students in grades K-3 who do not meet reading standards will be eligible for up to $500 per year (Literacy Tutoring Grant).
Any student who is not reading proficiently by the end of third grade who does not have a good cause exemption shall not be promoted to fourth grade.
Schools will report types of reading plan interventions used with each student to ADE.
ADE will contract with a vendor to conduct an annual independent evaluation of steps that the state, districts, and schools have taken to support Arkansas students in reading at grade level by the end of third grade.
Every child in grades K-3 will participate in a literacy evaluation at least three times a year and ADE will collect and publish results annually.
Parents will be notified of their child’s reading progress throughout the year, using the evaluation results. The state will expand/ improve communication with parents.
NUMERACY
Schools will provide every child in grades 3-8 who falls behind on math an individual intervention plan. Parents will be notified of their child’s math progress throughout the year.
Schools will forward math intervention updates on each student to the Arkansas Department of Education.
TUTORING
The Arkansas Department of Education will launch the Arkansas High-Impact Tutoring Pilot Program, which will fund high-impact tutoring services and providers.
School districts and public charter schools can apply for 50/50 funding grants to support tutoring programs and must notify ADE with updates.
CAREER READINESS
All students entering 9th grade will have the option to graduate with a diploma through a career-ready pathway. Diplomas earned through these pathways will be given the same status and recognition as any other diploma. The state board will develop and adopt course and curriculum requirements for career-ready pathways.
Each public school district will develop career-ready pathways in partnership with local business and industry leaders, local economic development agencies, and postsecondary education leaders.
The Arkansas Department of Higher Education will establish rules for postsecondary credit to be granted for high school students with International Baccalaureate and CLEP examination credit and career tech classes, comparable to those that exist for Advanced Placement.
The Arkansas Workforce Development Board, with ADE, will develop a system for collecting, analyzing, and reporting on student outcomes after completing a high-wage, high-growth career ready diploma. This data will be used to inform adjustments to the career programs and will inform high school accountability measures as well.
All students in eighth grade or above will have a student success plan, flexible to allow the student to change his/her diploma pathway with parental approval, approved by parents and counselors, that identifies courses they will take to graduate from the diploma pathway of their choice.
Students will be required to complete 75 hours of community service in order to earn a high school diploma.
The Arkansas Department of Education and the Arkansas Department of Commerce will create and publish a strategic workforce dashboard and resources to provide key information to job seekers and will create a mobile-friendly app for job seekers to find available jobs and required training in their region.
TRANSFORMING SCHOOLS
Local school boards may now contract with an open-enrollment charter school or private company to run a school campus that is at risk of state takeover due to low performance.
A charter school contracting with a local school board must be in good standing.
ADE may provide a financial incentive to charters contracting with school boards.
SCHOOL FACILITIES and TRANSPORTATION
All new school buildings will have a school safety expert review and advise the design prior to construction.
ADE will develop a state-level school bus safety initiative for all districts, schools, and transportation offices to use.
School districts will develop plans to have uniformed law enforcement on campus at all times when staff and children are attending class or a major extracurricular activity.
SCHOOL SAFETY – TRAINING and SUPPORT
The state will expand school safety, including crisis response training and mental health awareness training.
School districts will establish a behavioral threat assessment team and require team members to receive advanced behavioral threat assessment training.
School resource officers and school security officers will receive regular specialized training.
School staff, including nurses, will receive emergency medical response training.
School districts will work to implement strategies to promote reporting, including anonymous reporting, of threats.
Schools will improve school security by annually conducting and reviewing the school safety assessment, forming district safety and security teams to review emergency operation procedures, establishing a common communication plan for school officials and law enforcement, and establishing systems to allow direct communication with law enforcement.
SEXUAL ABUSE PREVENTION and EDUCATION
The Arkansas Department of Education will adapt and incorporate age-appropriate curriculum materials on the detection, intervention, prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse into the state’s K-12 health and physical education standards.
School districts will implement an age-appropriate child sexual prevention program for grades K-12 and allow parents to preview materials and exempt their child from instruction.
School districts will provide training for teachers on child sexual abuse prevention and assault awareness, prevention, and reporting requirements.
Prior to grade five, educators shall not provide classroom instruction on the following topics: sexually explicit materials, sexual reproduction, sexual intercourse, gender identity, and sexual orientation.
School districts will be required to notify the state of any substantiated allegation, arrest, or charge, involving a teacher. This information will be reflected in the state licensing system.
EDUCATION WORKFORCE – TEACHER PAY
The minimum teacher salary will be raised from $36,000 to $50,000 annually.
The minimum base salary for full-time teachers will be $50,000.
Base salaries will no longer increase by years of experience or for master’s degrees.
For the 2023-2024 school year, all teachers will receive a raise of $2,000 compared to their yearly salary as of September 1, 2022.
Districts must commit a minimum amount of additional funding to teacher salaries.
Teaching contracts must be for 195 days. Currently districts are at 192 days.
Districts must be open 178 days or 1,068 hours.
EDUCATOR WORKFORCE – TEACHER INCENTIVE PAY
The state will reward eligible teachers with annual bonuses of up to $10,000. Eligible teachers include those who demonstrate outstanding growth, serve as mentors, or teach in a critical shortage area or subject. Eligibility for bonuses will be measured with the Value Added Model (VAM). Aspiring teachers participating in year-long residencies will also be eligible. This fund will replace the Incentives for Teacher Recruitment and Retention in High-Priority Districts fund.
The State Teacher Education Program will provide a maximum of three years of loan forgiveness for teachers: $6,000 for licensed teachers who graduate from a teacher education program and teach in a critical shortage area. This doubles the amounts previously provided under this program. Ineffective teachers will not be able to qualify for this program.
PAID MATERNITY LEAVE
All full-time school personnel will be eligible for up to 12 weeks of paid maternity leave, with half the cost paid by the state and districts agreeing to pay the other half.
TEACHER ACADEMY SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM
Through the Teacher Academy Scholarship Program, students at eligible postsecondary institutions who enter the teaching profession and commit to teaching in a critical shortage subject or geographical area can receive a scholarship to cover tuition and fees for up to four academic years, and the cost of a teaching license exam.
SCHOOL BOARD AUTHORITY
By 2023, school district superintendents will have school and district performance targets and school boards will submit superintendent contracts to the commissioner of ADE.
School districts will hire school personnel including teachers and will make employment decisions based on performance, effectiveness, and qualifications.
School principals will be able to make hiring decisions about teachers and other school personnel at their school, subject to approval by the district superintendent.
TEACHER FAIR DISMISSAL ACT
The legislature will repeal the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act. This will allow schools and districts to make personnel decisions that are best for children and eliminate unnecessary red tape.
AR CHILDREN’S EDUCATION FREEDOM ACCOUNT
The program will have a three-year, phased-in approach to fund students.
There will be universal school choice for all families by the 2025-2026 school year.
Accountability will be required of homeschool vendors and private schools.
Educational assessments will be required for all students participating in Education Freedom Account.
Education Freedom Accounts will allow every family to choose the school that serves their child best.
Education Freedom Accounts will provide eligible students with funding equal to 90% of the prior year’s average net public school state aid per student to be used on any qualified education expense.
2023-2024 school year: Eligible students for Education Freedom Accounts. Students that have a disability, are homeless, or are current or former foster children, are eligible to participate in the Succeed Scholarship Program. This includes students whose parents are active duty military personnel, attend an F-rated public school or are enrolling in kindergarten for the first time.
2024-2025 school year: Eligible students for Education Freedom Accounts. Includes students who attend D rated public schools as well as students whose parents are veterans, in the military reserves, first responders, or law enforcement.
2025-2026 school year. Eligible students for Education Freedom Accounts. All students eligible to enroll in an Arkansas public school will be eligible to participate in the Educational Freedom Account program.
Qualified education expenses will include tuition, fees, testing costs, and school uniforms from participating public or private schools in the 2023-2024 school year. Payments will be made through the Arkansas Department of Education and then from ADE to private schools, based on parents’ direction.
Qualified education expenses will be expanded to include other service providers including instructional materials, tutoring services, curriculum, supplemental materials or supplies, fees for courses related to college credit or career training, educational services for students with disabilities, fees for managing their account, technology devices, costs for transportation, and any other expenses approved by the Department of Education. This will begin in the 2024-2025 school year.
Accounts will roll over from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year until the student graduates from high school or turns 21.
There will be a provision to prevent cost inflation by private schools.
Private schools will be eligible to participate in the program if they have been in operation for one year, do not discriminate on any basis, remain academically accountable, and employ teachers with baccalaureate or high degrees or equivalent documented experience.
Students accepting the funds will take a state-approved or portfolio examination provided by their participating school annually.
The Arkansas Department of Education may bar service providers from receiving account funds if the provider does not maintain eligibility criteria, demonstrates a lack of academic competence, intentionally or misrepresents information or fails to refund overpayments, or routinely fails to provide students with promised educational goods or services.
Schools and service providers or vendors may be subject to financial audit.
Philanthropic Investment in Arkansas Kids Program Act -- Increase income tax credits from $2 million to $6 million.
Students can participate in SUCCEED, Educational Freedom Account or Philanthropic Investment in Arkansas Kids Program.
SUCCEED scholarship will roll into the EFA program starting next year.
CHARTER SCHOOLS
The Department of Education may provide for a charter school facilities fund to support charter schools in obtaining loans to purchase, construct or expand facilities. The ADE can work with a third party to administer the program.
Charter school applications no longer need to be reviewed and approved by a local school district board.
There will no longer be a state-determined limit on the number of school choice transfers from or into a school district.
There will be no cap on the number of charters that can be granted from DESE and the State Board of Education.
The State Board of Education will create an expedited renewal process for high-performing open enrollment charter schools.
An Innovation Transportation Fund, with modernized transportation routes and resources the Department of Education, may provide for a charter school facilities fund to support charter schools in obtaining loans to purchase, construct or expand facilities. ADE can work with a third party to administer the program.
INDOCTRINATION and CRITICAL RACE THEORY
The Secretary of Education will review Department of Education regulations, policies, materials, and communications to ensure they do not indoctrinate students with ideologies that conflict with the principle of equal protection under the law.
No school employee or student is required to attend training on prohibited indoctrination or Critical Race Theory.
COURSE CHOICE
The State Board of Education and ADE will create rules and administer the course choice program to create a catalog of available courses for students to enroll in, and allow approved providers to offer courses to students across the state.
By the beginning of the 2025-2026 school year, all students attending a public school will have the opportunity to take courses and earn credit for classes not offered in their school.
By the beginning of the 2025-2026 school year, students attending a public school that receives a letter grade of “C”, “D”, or “P” from the Arkansas School and District Accountability System may take their required courses (such as math or English) through the course choice program.
Local school boards will create policies and procedures for students enrolling in course choice including number of credits earned for a course and how it counts towards diploma requirements.