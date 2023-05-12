The Magnolia Public Schools Foundation (MPSF) recently awarded scholarships to three Magnolia High School seniors.
Jase Carter, I’Shanna Ellis, and Angel Mayfield were each awarded $1,000.
The Foundation was created five years ago for two purposes: to provide grants to teachers for enriching the classroom experience for their students with opportunities above the basic experience and to provide scholarship assistance to qualifying high school seniors. In the past five years, MPSF has funded 15 student scholarships and 20 teacher grants.
Magnolia Public School alumni and patrons are encouraged to participate in these awards. For more information, call Jennifer Hubbard 870-904-2018/870-234-6356. Donations may also be mailed to Magnolia Public Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 177, Magnolia, AR 71754. All donations are tax deductible.