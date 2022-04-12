Students at East Side and Central Elementary Schools in Magnolia have begun a special project -- an all-school book club and financial literacy project called Magnolia READS.
The acronym READS stands for Reading Empowers All District Students.
Each kindergarten through fifth grade family will receive a copy of the same book, “Lunch Money” by Andrew Clements.
The Magnolia School District is encouraging families to participate in this activity by reading the book aloud at home.
While students at the elementary schools will read the book, other district students will also be involved in this project.
For the third year, Farmers Bank & Trust Co. is collaborating with the district on the Magnolia READS project. Farmers purchased the book “Lunch Money” for all the students and staff in grades K-5. Economics Arkansas also partners in the project.
They helped supply the students and staff with resources to use while reading the book.
The district has extended appreciation to Farmers Bank & Trust for the donation to purchase the Magnolia READS books and to Economics Arkansas for supplying the supplemental resources and bookmarks for all students.