Nevada High School has announced its honor roll for the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2021-2022 academic year.
ALL “A” HONOR ROLL
7th Grade
Zette Brown, Alyssa Collins, Izabella English, Lukas Howard, Aiden Miller and Bella Petite.
8th Grade
Elizabeth Dillard, Alishia Gulley, Jordin Haley, Kobe Hughey, Tatum John, Alivia Key, Justin Myrick, Ke’asia Pearson and Blair Ratcliff.
10th Grade
Zekiah Strickland and Clay Walraven.
11th Grade
Max Callicott.
12th Grade
Ashanti Paden and Karsyn Taylor.
A/B HONOR ROLL
7th Grade
Rico Aparicio, J.D. Barnes, Reid Casey, Shatara Christopher, Sa’Nya Coleman, Makayla Collins, Reagan Cranford, Ashlyn Deloach, Kadden Dowdle, Tristan Griffith, Yasmine Harris, Peyton Jackson, Elijah Laughard, Efryn McKinnon, Christena Meeker, Angelina Overcash and Brandon Wilson.
8th Grade
Nakya Brown, Judy Burkhalter, Hurkillis Burns, A’Yani Dismuke-Parham, A’mariya Haynie, Chole Herring, Kali Johnston, Emmalee Pennington, Stacy Rupe, Paxtyn Tolar and Keyonte Wingfield.
9th Grade
Keirston Burks, Karleigh Carlton, Morgan Dillard, Southern Faust, Jacob Fielding, Cage Kale, Destin Lewis, Karsyn Peck, Jillian Pinner and Kalisa Williams.
10th Grade
Ashley Barnes, Reed Foster, Brycten Harris, Madison McMullan, Makenzie McMullan, Alexis Smith and Aerilynn Tolar.
11th Grade
Shondrika Blakely, Breanna Dillard, L.J. Dismuke-Christopher, JaNiya Harper, Garrett Hilliard, Kemyah Jackson, Kennedy Messer, Skylar Pearson, Nakia Prater and Kaylie Russo.
12th Grade
Noah Barr, Ethan Burns, Jada Grant, Maximus Key, Karsen Moss and Madison Patrick.
3.0 GPA HONOR ROLL
7th Grade
Tobin Campbell, Zandin Griffith, Lylah Hicks, Reese Hughey, Amauri Mitchell and Omarion Standoak.
8th Grade
Aniya Beasley, Jaxon Elder, Charles Johnson III, Payton Smith, Alexis Wise and Tatyanna Young.
9th Grade
Hailey Anderson, Kavion Coleman, Leymy Contreras, Cole Fore, Reagan Gammage, Keyshon Gulley, Katie Haddix, Charmarion Johnson, Sanai McKillion, Tyrin Miller, Caleb Moss, Nathan Pipkins, Brogan Rhodes, Evan Williams and Kyron Williams.
10th Grade
Cardiaire Adarir, Shane Almand, Remington Autrey, Daniel Clark, Lane Comer, Kadiya Curry, Caleb Ellis, BJ Evans, Shontarius Gulley, Cobey Jarrett, Charlese Johnson, CJ Mixon, Ze’Miah Morgan, Jaina Murphy, Payton Parker and Cadence West.
11th Grade
Chad Blake, Jeremiah Blakely, Ja’brandon Gulley, Tanner Harris, Kylee Hart and Jalen Lowe.
12th Grade
Damoriea Christopher, Mavion Daniels, Jamari Evans, Keyshawn Harris, Nicolas Hart, Jordan Myrick, Kavon Stewart and Tristan Wilson.
Nevada High School
Spring Semester Honor Roll
ALL “A” HONOR ROLL
7th Grade
Rico Aparicio, Zette Brown, Reid Casey, Izabella English, Lukas Howard and Bella Petite.
8th Grade
Judy Burkhalter, Elizabeth Dillard, Jordin Haley, Alivia Key, Justin Myrick, Paxtyn Tolar and Keyonte Wingfield.
9th Grade
Keirston Burks and Karleigh Carlton.
10th Grade
Brycten Harris and Clay Walraven.
11th Grade
Nakia Prater and Tyneshia Young.
12th Grade
Ethan Burns, Maximus Key, and Karsyn Taylor.
A/B HONOR ROLL
7th Grade
J.D. Barnes, Alyssa Collins, Makayla Collins, Reagan Cranford, Ashlyn Deloach, Kadden Dowdle, Tristan Griffith, Yasmine Harris, Lylah Hicks, Reese Hughey, Peyton Jackson, Efryn McKinnon, Christena Meeker, Aiden Miller, Angelina Overcash and Omarion Standoak.
8th Grade
Nakya Brown, Hurkillis Burns, Alishia Gulley, A’mariya Haynie, Chloe Herring, Kobe Hughey, Tatum John, Charles Johnson III, Blair Ratcliff, and Stacy Rupe.
9th Grade
Morgan Dillard, Southern Faust, Cage Kale, Destin Lewis, Caleb Moss, Karsyn Peck, Kalisa Williams and Kyron Williams.
10th Grade
Ashley Barnes, Reed Foster, Madison McMullan, Makenzie McMullan, Payton Parker, Alexis Smith, Zekiah Strickland and Aerilynn Tolar.
11th Grade
Max Callicott, Breanna Dillard, Lily Hampton, JaNiya Harper, Garrett Hilliard, Kemyah Jackson, Skylar Pearson, and Kaylie Russo.
12th Grade
Jada Grant, Karsen Moss, Ashanti Paden, and Madison Patrick
3.0 GPA HONOR ROLL
7th Grade
Tobin Campbell, Shatara Christopher, Sa’Nya Coleman, Zandin Griffith, Amauri Mitchell, Colin Nelson and Brandon Wilson.
8th Grade
Drake Autrey, Aniya Beasley, A’Yani Dismuke-Christopher, Jaxon Elder, Derrick Franklin, Mike Harrington, Trea’Shaun Heard, Kali Johnston, Ke’asia Pearson, Emmalee Pennington, Payton Smth, and Tatyanna Young.
9th Grade
Wesley Almand, Hailey Anderson, Kavion Coleman, Leymy Contreras, Jacob Fielding, Cole Fore, Reagan Gammage, Keyshon Gulley, Katie Haddix, Charmarion Johnson, Sanai McKillion, Tyrin Miller, Jillian Pinner, Nathan Pipkins, Brogan Rhodes and Evan Williams.
10th Grade
Cardiaire Adair, Shane Almand, Remington Autrey, Daniel Clark, Lane Comer, Kadiya Curry, BJ Evans, Shontarius Gulley, Cobey Jarrett, Charlese Johnson, Ze’Miah Morgan, Jaina Murphy, NiJhae Nolen and Cadence West.
11th Grade
Chad Blake, Jeremiah Blakely, Shondrika Blakely, Gracie Burns, LJ Dismuke-Christopher, Ja’brandon Gulley, Tanner Harris, Kylee Hart, Mya Hughey, Neil Langston, Jalen Lowe and Kennedy Messer.
12th Grade
Damoriea Christopher, Mavion Daniels, Jamari Evans, Keyshawn Harris, Nicolas Hart, Jordan Myrick and Kavon Stewart.