Students, faculty, staff and visitors at Arkadelphia Public Schools will be required to wear a face covering beginning Thursday.
Superintendent Karla Neathery made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on social media, citing a spike in positive cases of COVID-19 among students.
The Arkadelphia Board of Education has given Neathery the authority to make the decision at a moment’s notice. The district has been monitoring a map of the state’s school districts, released by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, to make the determination. The Arkadelphia School District, according to ACHI, has 100 or more active cases. That number has more than tripled in the past 24 hours, putting the district from yellow (20-29 cases) to purple (100 or more cases).
