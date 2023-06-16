The Magnolia School District athletic department recently announced new admission policies for athletic events during the 2023-24 school year.
1. Ticket prices for all individual high school athletic events will be $7.
2. Ticket prices for all events in grades 7-9 will remain $5.
3. A new Adult Athletic Pass will be offered for $125. This pass will admit an individual adult to any athletic event during the 2023-24 school year.
4. The Student Athletic Pass has been expanded to include all Magnolia students in grades K-12. This pass will remain $25.