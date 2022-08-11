The Magnolia School Board approved changes to the student handbook during Monday’s meeting
Among the updates are:
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade are not permitted to have cell phones or electronic devices on campus.
Middle school (6-8) students will be permitted to use cell phones only in areas designated by the principal. They are expected to have them out of sight and turned off during the school day.
High school students may use electronic devices during lunch, during passing periods, and before or after normal school hours. If they are listening to any form of audio sound, they must use headphones.
Absences for students enrolled in synchronous digital courses shall be determined in the same manner as for district students attending courses in person.
In other board news:
-- Board approved the food service bid from Cisco.
-- Board approved the milk/juice bid from Hiland Dairy and the grain/bread bid from Flowers Baking Company.
-- Board approved purchase of new computers for Middle School from K-12 Solutions. The purchase includes 25 desktop computers at a cost of $36,375 and 28 laptops computers for $28,700.
-- Board approved a recruitment and retention plan that that will give bonuses to employees using ESSER funds: Certified, $10,000; Classified, $6,000, and Part Time, - $2,000. These will be split into two payments on the November and March payrolls.
-- Board approved to move the October and November meeting to the first Monday of the month.
-- Superintendent John Ward said Magnolia received the school-based health center grant. This is a three-year grant. The school will receive $150,000 the first year, $105,000 the second year, and $75,000.