Forge Institute, in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) Office of Computer Science, is developing computer networking training for high school teachers.
Understanding that tomorrow’s cyber-vulnerable world requires a workforce with advanced technical skills, Forge Institute and the ADE Office of Computer Science will collaborate on professional development on Computer Networking, featuring hands-on labs and other materials that Arkansas school teachers can bring back to their classrooms.
“Computer networking is a fundamental part of our lives,” said Scott Anderson, executive director at Forge Institute. “Today's world runs on computers and smart devices; your TV, your car, your watch, and now your coffeemaker are all connected.”
Anthony Owen, state director of Computer Science Education at ADE, agrees that enhancing teachers’ computer networking skills can only benefit Arkansas’s growing digital-based economy.
As a result of the training, expected to launch in July, and teachers taking gained knowledge back to their classrooms, ADE expects students to emerge from high school better prepared to obtain high paying tech jobs.