The Magnolia School board met for its regular meeting Monday.
Highlights include:
Penny Talley discussed the Reading Initiative for Student Excellence. The three goals of the program are to sharpen reading instruction based in the science of reading, create a culture of reading not just among schools but among community and our homes, and collaborate with the community to promote literacy. Their first project was to collect books for the Boys & Girls Club.
Books were donated last two Panther basketball home games. They collected 1,769 books, so many that the club had to buy new bookshelves for them.
The next project will be for the third graders to go to the library to get library cards and play literacy games.
Board discussed the possibility of outsourcing the district’s custodial services. Superintendent John Ward said the 9th Grade Academy is currently done this way and is working well. The board agreed to send out request for proposals. The deadline will be April 29.
Board approved to move the next meeting to April 18.
Ward said the Arkansas Class 4A Basketball Tournament at Panther Arena was a huge success. There were 9,694 tickets sold and the school will get to keep 10 percent of sales. He said it’s not a money-making event and that would just about cover costs. He added that the event wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the community.
He said Panther Plaza also had a great week selling almost $17,000 worth of merchandise in 10 days. They are currently taking pre-orders for a State Champions shirt, of which the proceeds will go toward the basketball team’s ring fund.
Ward said transportation costs are going through the roof. “We are going to experience a tremendous increase.” He said they were going to need to take a look at the bus routes and may have to consider more community stops in rural areas.