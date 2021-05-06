Magnolia High School senior George “Tully” Wilson was named the 2021 recipient of the American History Award presented by the Woodmen of the World.
Woodmen of the World is one of the largest fraternal orders in America today. The student selected for the honor must have a proficiency in American History. The Woodmen of the World organization encourages the study of the country's history by challenging students to make their best grades and demonstrate outstanding performance in American history.
Hunter Fowler, Wilson's Advanced Placement U.S. History teacher, based the nomination on his demonstrated love of both country and community as a student at Magnolia High School.