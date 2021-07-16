At least two of the 12 nominees for “Arkansas Teacher of the Year” have Magnolia connections.
Jessica Talley was selected as Magnolia School District Teacher of the Year. Brigette Biley-Olatunji was named the TexARKana Teacher of the Year.
The Arkansas Department of Education named the 12 regional finalists on Thursday. They will be recognized at an event August 5 at the Governor’s Mansion. During the event, the four state semi-finalists will be announced.
“After such a challenging school year, it is my honor to recognize some of the best teachers around the state,” ADE Secretary Johnny Key said. “The 2020-2021 school year was unprecedented; however, Arkansas’ teachers rose to the occasion. Unlike many other states, schools in Arkansas were open throughout the entire school year. It is because of dedicated teachers, like those recognized today, that our students didn’t miss a day of learning. Congratulations to the regional finalists, and thank you for leading by example both in and out of the classroom.”
The regional finalists will receive a certificate and a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation.
Talley, a teacher at Magnolia East Side Elementary School, is a 2003 graduate of Magnolia High School and a 2007 graduate of Southern Arkansas University with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She has taught in the Magnolia district for 14 years. She began her career teaching first grade, taught 10 years in second, and has been the technology lab teacher for the past three years.
The Magnolia School District cited Talley as an ambassador for many educational technology platforms and early coding robots. She has also transformed her old second grade classroom into a Makerspace using East Side's technology. Her students have learned how to make green screen videos, do stop motion animation, and create posters and cards using educational photo collage apps.
Talley is married to Zachary Talley and has three children, Brin, 10; Sebastian, 5; and Barrett, 1.
Brigette Biley-Olatunji is the daughter of Sam and Rose Biley of Magnolia.
Texarkana Superintendent Becky Kesler said Biley-Olatunji is a dedicated teacher who strives to bring new methods of learning to her students. “Not only does she work to help students, she serves as a leader to her colleagues in the mathematics department,” Kesler said.
Biley-Olatunji completed her bachelor of science degree at Southern Arkansas University and her master of science degree at the University of Arkansas – Little Rock. She recently completed the required coursework for her doctoral degree at Texas A&M University – Texarkana and is writing a qualitative dissertation to determine if there is a relation between college students’ adverse childhood experience (ACE) scores and academic attainment.
Biley-Olatunji joined the TexARKana School District in 2017 and currently teaches mathematics at Arkansas High School.
Biley-Olatunji is married to Gbenga Olatunji.
The Arkansas Teacher of the Year program is part of the National Teacher of the Year program, which recognizes teachers for their teaching and leadership skills.
One of the four state semi-finalists will be named the 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year this fall and will apply to become the 2022 National Teacher of the Year.
The 10 other regional finalists are:
Rozanna Brown, English, Math, Science, Social Studies, Grade 4, Ballman Elementary School, Fort Smith.
Allison Dolan, Social Studies, Grades 9-12, Don Tyson School of Innovation, Springdale.
Amy Farmer, Math, Grades 9-10, West Memphis.
Jil’Lana Heard, Library Media Specialist, Grades 10-12, Lake Hamilton.
Shanon Hum, AVID College and Career Readiness Coordinator, Grades 6-8, Sylvan Hills.
Vickie Lewis, English, Math, Reading, Science, & Social Studies, Grades 6-8, New Start Academy ALE, Wynne.
Amy Privett, Special Education, Grades 5-6, Walnut Ridge.
Kaitlyn Ryals, Math, Grade 6, Bob and Betty Courtway Middle School, Conway.
Jessica Saum, Special Education, Grades K-4, Stagecoach Elementary School, Cabot.
Angela Walters, Gifted Education, Grades K-5, East End Intermediate School, Sheridan.