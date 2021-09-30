A total of 547 Arkansans died from drug overdoses in 2020, an increase of 195 from the previous year, according to the Arkansas Drug Director’s Office.
While the number of opioid prescriptions in Arkansas is decreasing and Naloxone, an opioid-combatting drug, is saving lives each day, these efforts are not enough to offset the over-arching reach that opioid addiction has in Arkansas.
To better assist educators with the tools they need to inform students of the harmful effects of addiction, the Arkansas Department of Education, law enforcement partners, and Arkansas PBS joined forces to create a documentary that sheds a light on the opioid crisis.
The documentary, along with classroom-ready resources, will be available for schools, institutions of higher education, and communities to show during Red Ribbon Week, October 23-31.
The documentary, “7 Days: The Opioid Crisis in Arkansas,” features Arkansans who have recovered from opioid addiction, families who have suffered the devastating loss of a loved one, and medical and law enforcement professionals who shed a spotlight on the opioid crisis in Arkansas.
CLICK HERE to see the trailer for "7 Days."
In addition to the hour-long documentary, ArkansasIDEAS, which develops educational professional development trainings and programs for Arkansas educators, created classroom-ready resources, which will be available October 15 on the ArkansasIDEAS website.
CLICK HERE to see the resources.
The documentary also has been selected for showing at the 30th Annual Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival in October.
“As a state, we continue to see disturbing increases in opioid addictions and deaths that affect Arkansans of all ages,” ADE Secretary Johnny Key said. “Because this epidemic affects students and their families, our role as educators is essential to helping our law enforcement partners combat this deadly epidemic through the power of education. Our hope is that students, families, and communities will watch this documentary, be a part of critical conversations about drug use, and embrace prevention strategies. Together, all of us can combat this deadly epidemic and help ensure our students have a bright, successful future that is drug free.”
“As we explore ways to combat the continuing opioid crisis in our state, our network recognizes the power of local stories to speak to those who are suffering from or recovering from drug addiction, and those who have experienced deep personal loss,” Arkansas PBS CEO Courtney Pledger said.
The AED is encouraging schools to participate in a same-day showing of either “7 Days” on October 27 during Red Ribbon Week.
As in years past, schools can register to participate. CLICK HERE to register.