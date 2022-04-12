The Magnolia School District will host an open house and enrollment clinic at the Walker Pre-Kindergarten Center on Wednesday and Thursday.
Families may choose to attend at 8:45 a.m. or 10 a.m. on either day. The address of the center is 655 Highway 79 South, near Magnolia Municipal Airport.
Participants will meet in the auditorium, which is located near the gymnasium. Parents/guardians of children who will be three or four years of age by August 1, 2022, and anyone else interested are invited to tour the center and observe classroom instruction.
At the conclusion of the open house, parents/guardians of children who will be three or four years of age by August 1, 2022 will receive a folder of application materials.
The Walker Pre-Kindergarten Center provides a full-time licensed principal, licensed classroom teachers and credentialed instructional assistants. The center maintains Level 3 Better Beginnings certification and implements a researched-based pre-kindergarten program which meets program standards outlined in the Arkansas Department of Education Rules Governing the Arkansas Better Chance Program.
The center currently offers services to 120 children.
In addition to offering services to children whose families meet the income eligibility guidelines established by the Arkansas Better Chance (ABC) program, the district will continue to offer tuition-based slots to families who do not meet ABC income eligibility guidelines. The cost for the 2022-2023 academic year will be $391.60 per month during the months of August through May. This monthly rate is acquired by multiplying $22 per day times the 178 days that the program will operate and then dividing by 10 months; the tuition is distributed into ten equal installments.
All classrooms of the Center will follow the same standards and operate according to the Magnolia School District calendar. No part-time slots will be available.
Interested parents/guardians of three and four-year old children are encouraged to apply. If a parent/guardian has a child enrolled in the center during the 2021-2022 academic year and the child will return for the 2022-2023 academic year, the parent/guardian must complete a 2022-2023 application.
If a parent/guardian is unable to attend the open house and enrollment clinic, a folder of application materials may be acquired from the District Administration Building located at 1403 High School Drive beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Center slots will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. As application materials are processed, parents will be notified if their child has been accepted in the program.
In addition to completing forms which will be provided in the folder of application materials, parents applying for ABC slots should be prepared to provide the following:
Proof of Residence in the District (dated within 30 days of application)
Proof of Social Security Number (child)
Proof of Age - Legal Birth Certificate
Up-to-Date Immunization Record
Proof of a Well-Child Screening
-- must have been completed within two years of date of application
-- please use the form provided by the school if possible
Proof of Dental Exam (dated within 6 months of application)
Proof of Medicaid/AR Kids First (if applicable)
Proof of Income if Applying for an ABC Slot (most recent 30-day pay period)
Notarized Statement of Unemployment (if applicable)
Notarized Statement of Self-Employment (if applicable)
In addition to completing forms which will be provided in the folder of application materials, parents applying for tuition-based slots should be prepared to provide the following:
Proof of Residence in the District (dated within 30 days of application)
Proof of Social Security Number (child)
Proof of Age - Legal Birth Certificate
Up-to-Date Immunization Record
Proof of a Well-Child Screening
-- must have been completed within two years of date of application
-- please use the form provided by the school if possible
Proof of Dental Exam (dated within 6 months of application)
All completed applications for new ABC and tuition-based slots with the required documents (listed above) must be returned to the District Administration Building located at 1403 High School Drive. Returned applications will be labeled with the appropriate date and time that they are received.
Interested parents/guardians who have a child who will be three or four years of age by August 1, 2022, are encouraged to return the appropriate paperwork as soon as possible.