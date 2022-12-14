Magnolia School Board members learned Monday about methods used to test and track student learning needs at East Side and Central elementary schools.
Jill Rader, Jenny Venable, Emily Barker and Carol Camp spoke to the board about methods such as “Walk to Intervention” at East Side. In this program, students are grouped by need and placed in small group settings to receive specific instruction.
Rachel Allhands, Terri Guess, and Kathy Loper spoke about the methods at Central Elementary.
“Every single student is a puzzle” Allhands said. “Every puzzle isn’t the same. Some students are missing their corner pieces, their middle pieces. Our job is to look at all the data pieces and figure out where those gaps are, what are their missing puzzle pieces.”
Superintendent John Ward said the teachers are doing a good job making sure the children are getting the support they need to be successful.
In other school board news:
-- Board approved to terminate the contract with SG360 for janitorial services based on deficiencies noted in October that have not been rectified.
Ward said SG360 had not met the most important goal, which was making sure all the facilities were adequately cleaned. Ward recommended going back to having an in-house cleaning crew.
-- Board approved to change mileage rate to “the current state rate.” The board had previously approved a temporary increase to 52 cents per mile that expires on December 31. This change will actually leave the rate the same as that is the current state rate.
-- Board received recommendations from the school safety audit. Ward said some would cost a significant amount of money, some would be more strategic planning, and some would be very simple changes. No action was taken at this time.
-- Ward told the board that core samples had been taken from the sports fields being considered for artificial turf, but he had not received any results of the findings.
-- The February board meeting will be rescheduled for February 6.