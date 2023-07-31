Columbia Christian School in Magnolia has been accepted into membership by the Arkansas Activities Association, effective in the 2024-2025 academic and athletic year.
The AAA made the announcement on Friday.
Based on its enrollment of 185 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, with 23 in grades 9-11 during the past academic year, CCS will be assigned to a Class A conference for play in the sports and activities in which it participates.
According to the school website, CCS competes in boys and girls basketball, cheerleading, shooting, archery, softball, golf, volleyball and baseball.
CLICK HERE to see the school website.
The AAA sanctions play in baseball, basketball, bowling, cheerleading, cross country, dance, football, golf, soccer, softball, swimming/diving, tennis, track and field, volleyball and wrestling.
The AAA’s sanctioned activities include ATCAA, ARJSHA, band, BETA, chess, choir, DECA, eSports, FBLA, FCCLA, FFA, HOSA, National Honor Society, orchestra, Quiz Bowl, Scholastic Press, Sideline Cheer/Dance, Student Council and VICA/Skills USA.
According to its website, the mission of the Arkansas Activities Association is to promote the value of participation in interscholastic activities in the AAA member schools and to provide services to the schools in a fair and impartial manner while assisting and supporting their efforts to develop thinking, productive and prepared individuals as they become positive, contributing citizens modeling the democratic principles of the state and nation.
The AAA is a private, voluntary, and self-governing organization comprised of its member schools. All rules are created and approved by the member schools. It is managed by a Board of Directors elected by the membership.
At no cost to student-athletes, catastrophic insurance is provided for students in grades 7-12 participating in AAA sanctioned sports and activities.
CLICK HERE to see the AAA website.