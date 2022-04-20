Hannah Burns was recently selected as Central Elementary School's 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Burns formerly lived in TexARKana, and is a 2009 graduate of Genoa Central High School. She became a permanent Magnolia resident after meeting and marrying her husband, Josh, at Southern Arkansas University.
She graduated from SAU in 2013 with a BSE in early childhood education.
Burns is completing her ninth year of teaching fourth grade literacy at Central Elementary School. She enjoys serving as the fourth-grade literacy chair and on many special event committees.
During her time at Central, she has started a recycling program, led a school wide vocabulary initiative, and helped put on many of the school’s annual academic pep rallies. Burns' favorite part about working at Central has been the relationships she has formed with colleagues and students.
Education has always been "in the family" for Burns. Both of her parents were public school educators for many years and inspired her love of teaching. Her father retired after 30 years of teaching and coaching, and her mom is retiring this year after 37 years of teaching elementary school. Both of her sisters and their husbands are also teachers in different school districts in Arkansas.
She has been married to Joshua Burns for 10 years, and they have a four-year-old daughter, Lincoln Kate. Outside of school, she enjoys reading, spending time with family and friends, and different creative hobbies like decorating, sewing, crafting, and design.
Burns and her family also enjoy serving with their church family at New Life Community Church.