The Magnolia School Board recognized two retiring members during its regular board meeting on Monday.
Board president Mike Waters presented plaques to Lynsandra Curry and William Watson in appreciation of their service to the Magnolia School District.
Lynsandra Curry served on the board for seven years, while William Watson served 26 years. For the last several years, William also served in the role as vice-president of the board.
In other board news:
-- Board approved to allow vendor payments to be made by ACH.
-- Board approved School Improvement Plan.
-- Board approved to renew food services through K-12 Culinary at a cost of $7,200 per month.
-- Board approved to contract out janitorial services with SG360 at a cost of $699,836.67 for the year. Superintendent John Ward said other schools he spoke with regarding feedback about this company were pleased with the cleanliness provided.
Supply costs would be included in that price. Special event cleaning would be additional. In 2021, the district spent $900,548 in supplies. The district will keep its equipment in the event the contracted services are discontinued.
Ward said walkway awning replacements at Central Elementary and Magnolia Middle School are out for bid. This expense is being covered by insurance.
He said the renovations to Panther Stadium should go out to bid soon. Sections of the railings will be replaced and mesh screen will be added. The entire stadium will be cleaned, a waterproof seal installed, and the stadium will be painted. He said the project is estimated to cost $275,000-$300,000.
Graduation will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at Panther Arena. No tickets will be required to attend this year.