CCS

Columbia Christian School National Honor Society members, front, Elizabeth Attebery, vice-president; Missy Gunnels, president; Maddie Nance, secretary; Miley Wagner, Bobby Gunnels, Savannah Story, Conner Burley and Kelsey McKamie. Back row, Ethan Smith, Judd Walker, Cole Warren, Josh Campbell. Not pictured, Victoria Allison, treasurer.

Columbia Christian School recently held its National Honor Society Induction Ceremony.

New members include senior Conner Burley; juniors Bobby Gunnels, Kelsey McKamie, Ethan Smith and Savannah Story; and sophomore Miley Wagner.

