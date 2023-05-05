Columbia Christian School recently held its National Honor Society Induction Ceremony.
New members include senior Conner Burley; juniors Bobby Gunnels, Kelsey McKamie, Ethan Smith and Savannah Story; and sophomore Miley Wagner.
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 2:04 pm
