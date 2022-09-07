Whitteni Lindsey, assistant principal at East Side Elementary School, has been selected for the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce 17th Class of Leadership Arkansas.
Lindsey was chosen out of 100 applicants to complete the 54 members of this year's class.
Over the next 9 months, the class will travel the state of Arkansas. These class members have wide-ranging characteristics and varying
accolades; however, they all have one thing in common: all are leaders within their respective communities and industries and are interested in expanding that involvement across the state of Arkansas.
Over the course of nine months, these individuals will work together to become better acquainted with the issues facing Arkansas, experience the best that the regions and communities offer, network with
some of the best and brightest in the state, and hone their already-demonstrated leadership capacities.
Lindsey has been in public education for 12 years. She earned her bachelor of science degree, as well as a master of arts in teaching, from University of Central Arkansas, English as a second language from Henderson State University, and an educational specialist from Arkansas State University.
She lives in Magnolia with her husband, Ben Lindsey, a third generation Panthers coach and head coach of the State Championship MHS Basketball team, and two children, Ali and Grey.
Lindsey’s family membership in First United Methodist Church goes back more than 100 years. She currently serves as the chair of the Board of the FUMC Child Development Center and teaches Sunday School. She is actively involved in her community through Panther Partners, Panther Pantry, Stewpot, Magnolia Country Club Board, and Magnolia Junior Charity League.