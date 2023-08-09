Magnolia High School will have its Advanced Placement and Concurrent Credit Student and Parent Night 6-7 p.m. Thursday in the Media Center.
Parents and students will speak with teachers about their course offerings. Below is a list of all of the courses.
Mancil -- AP Lang/ AP lit
Carter -- AP Calculus
Herren -- AP Statistics / College Algebra
Rowe -- AP Biology
Jackson -- AP Chemistry
Muldrew -- AP Environmental Science
Harris -- US History CC
Scrivner -- AP Art
Ward-- Intro to Education CC
Nix -- Educational Tech CC
Beard -- CNA CC SAU Tech
Spence -- Business CC SAU Tech