Magnolia High

Magnolia High School will have its Advanced Placement and Concurrent Credit Student and Parent Night 6-7 p.m. Thursday in the Media Center.

Parents and students will speak with teachers about their course offerings. Below is a list of all of the courses.

Mancil -- AP Lang/ AP lit

Carter -- AP Calculus

Herren -- AP Statistics / College Algebra

Rowe -- AP Biology

Jackson -- AP Chemistry

Muldrew -- AP Environmental Science

Harris -- US History CC

Scrivner -- AP Art

Ward-- Intro to Education CC

Nix -- Educational Tech CC

Beard -- CNA CC SAU Tech

Spence -- Business CC SAU Tech

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you