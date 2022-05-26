Chris Carter, principal of Magnolia High School since 2016, has been named principal at Northside High School in Fort Smith.
The Fort Smith School District made the announcement on Thursday.
Carter, who grew up in Fort Smith, attended Sunnymede Elementary, Kimmons Junior High School and graduated from Northside High School in 1990. He earned his master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Henderson State University.
Fort Smith Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Morawski said, “We are excited to welcome Chris back to our district to assume this very important role. Northside High School has a long history of providing excellent opportunities for its students. In discussions with Mr. Carter, I believe he shares the district vision for high expectations for student success, building quality relationships with students and families, and a safe culture where students feel they belong and are supported.”
Carter said, “Coming back to Fort Smith is a dream come true. absolutely love my hometown and my alma mater. Go Bears!”
Prior to moving to Magnolia, Carter was the assistant principal at Northside and served as teacher, coach and assistant principal at Kimmons Junior High School (now Kimmons Middle School).
Carter was named the state’s Assistant Principal of the Year in 2014.
His wife, Tama Carter, has family in Taylor. She is a Southern Arkansas University graduate.