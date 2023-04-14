Christy Owen has been selected as the 2023 “Teacher of the Year” at Magnolia High School.
Owen was raised in Coal Hill and graduated from Johnson County
Westside. She received her bachelor's degree in English education and speech from Arkansas Tech University. She went on to receive her master’s in education in gifted, talented, and creative from Arkansas State University.
She teaches reading and serves as a dyslexia interventionist at Magnolia High School where she has worked for three years. She previously taught at Emerson High School, Johnson County Westside Elementary, Lamar High School, and Dardanelle High School.
Owen is married to Ron Owen, who pastors Antioch East Baptist Church in Magnolia.
Her children are Adrian Owen and daughter-in-law Melody, who live in Kansas City, MO, and Allison Owen, a junior elementary education major at SAU.
In her spare time, Owen enjoys spending time with her family, working alongside her church family in church, traveling to new places, and enjoying a good cup of coffee.