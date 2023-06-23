Columbia Christian School has appointed Marcus Jackson as the new head coach of the Crusader basketball program.
CCS said in a statement that Coach Jackson has demonstrated, over the last decade, an exceptional ability to inspire and mentor young athletes. His passion for the game, combined with his strategic acumen and dedication to player development, make him the ideal candidate to lead the CCS basketball program and take it to new heights.
"We are thrilled to welcome Marcus Jackson as our new basketball coach," said Superintendent Jimmy Walker. “Coach Jackson’s extensive knowledge of the game, leadership skills, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our school's vision for success. We believe that under his guidance, our basketball program will flourish and contribute to the overall growth of our athletic program.”
School Board President Jeff Whitener said, “Marcus Jackson's appointment as our new basketball coach marks an exciting chapter for our athletic program. With his impressive background to mold young minds and unwavering commitment to excellence, we are confident that Coach Jackson will elevate our basketball program to new heights. His leadership, work ethic, and passion for player development will not only lead to on-court success but will also inspire our athletes to become the best versions of themselves. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact he will make on our team and the entire school community.”
Coach Jackson's primary focus will be to cultivate a winning culture that emphasizes teamwork, discipline, and personal growth. With his strategic approach to coaching, he will implement innovative training techniques and game strategies to enhance the performance of our athletes.
He will prioritize individual player development, ensuring that each team member has the opportunity to unlock their full potential.
In addition to his commitment to on-court success, Coach Jackson is dedicated to instilling values of Christian sportsmanship, integrity, and academic achievement in his players. He understands that true success extends beyond the game, and he will actively encourage his athletes to excel both on and off the court.
CCS said the appointment signifies Columbia Christian’s commitment to providing athletes with the finest coaching and training resources available.
“We are confident that his expertise, passion, and dedication will help our basketball program flourish and contribute to the overall growth and success of our athletic program,” the statement said.
Jackson and his wife Angela are the parents of M.J., sixth grade, and twins Isaiah and Elijah, third grade.