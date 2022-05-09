Five Magnolia High School seniors have been awarded the 2022 Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship.
Those receiving the scholarships are Eli Barnett, Lindsey Cornwell, Chris Dai, Troi Kacsir and Sam Trout.
Students meeting the minimum eligibility criteria are eligible to be named Governor’s Distinguished Scholars. The student must earn either a 32 composite score on a single ACT or 1410 combined math and critical reasoning score on a single SAT and either a 3.50 academic grade point average or be selected as a National Achievement Finalist or National Merit Finalist. Financial need of the student is not a factor in the award of the scholarship; therefore, no financial information is required.
The Governor’s Distinguished Scholarship pays up to $10,000 per year for tuition, mandatory fees, room and board. The scholarship is disbursed by the institution the student is attending and apportioned according to that institution’s academic terms. The student must be enrolled in at least 15 semester credit hours (12 semester credit hours the fall term of the freshman year) to receive funds for that term.