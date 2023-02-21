Five Magnolia High School choral students recently earned placement in the Arkansas All-State Choral Ensembles.
Jayla Lambert, Drew Mickey, Riley McCook, Corey Hunter and Korecco Sargent performed in the Arkansas All-State Music Conference at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
Lambert performed with the Arkansas All-State SSAA Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Joni Jensen of Texas Woman's University.
Drew Mickey performed with the Arkansas All-State TTBB Chorus, under the direction of Kenneth Sieloff, Permian High School-Odessa, TX.
Riley McCook, Corey Hunter and Korecco Sargent performed with the Arkansas All-State SATB/Mixed Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Jason Max Ferdinand (University of Maryland).
The MHS students are under the direction of Larry Dunn, director of Performing Arts for the Magnolia School District.