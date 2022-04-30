Arkansas Business magazine recently published a story on Magnolia Middle School seventh grader Tatum Carter.
The magazine included a supplement on the 60th anniversary of Economics Arkansas and the story of Carter as a teenage entrepreneur is featured in the supplement.
Carter recorded a video for Magnolia READS in 2021 talking about her baking business, Tatum's Tasty Treats, and sharing her journey as a young entrepreneur.
She started her business at the age of 11 when school was closed for the pandemic. It became successful, so she added items to the menu. Her passion, however, is showing livestock for FFA and 4H.
Through her baking business, Carter has been able to fund a great deal of her livestock showing expenses.
Economics Arkansas, who partners with the district on Magnolia READS, saw her video and heard her story. Arkansas Business magazine picked up on the story and published it in a recent issue.
The name of the article is "Tatum's Journey: How the Pandemic, Pastries, and Her Passion Created an Entrepreneur."
She is the 13-year-old daughter of Julie and Micah Carter.