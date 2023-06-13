The Panther Pantry at East Side Elementary officially wrapped up its first year of service to children and their families in the community.
Panther Pantry is a food pantry that provides nutritious family meals and snack bags to students and their families to help bridge the food insecurity gap over the weekends.
Even though the Panther Pantry is housed on the East Side campus, it has served students from all other Magnolia School District schools by supplementing these campuses as needs occurred.
East Side had a dream to provide their students and families with a little more food security over the weekend. During the first year of operation, 1,736 meals and 612 snack bags were sent home with students from the district.
The district credits the program’s success to the support of the Magnolia community, Panther Partners, Partners in Education, East Side staff, volunteers, Magnolia High School coaching staff, and head volunteer and organizer Amy Sisson.
The East Side staff thanked everyone involved in a program that helped bridge the gap and hopes for continued support.