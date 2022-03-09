Taylor High School sniors learned real-life lessons about money management on March 4 as part of “Get Real -- Here’s the Deal.”
The simulation was put on by the Columbia County Extension Office in conjunction with Taylor High School and various community volunteers.
“Get Real—Here’s the Deal” is a simulation for students that gives them the opportunity to experience their future in a financial decision-making scenario. Students move from station to station, making decisions based on their assigned family size and affordability.
Stations are operated by community members representing various sectors of services and businesses. Students learn how to use basic financial tools such as balancing a transaction register, managing credit, writing a check, and making responsible financial decisions.
Through this, students can see the impact of occupation and lifestyle choices on financial resources, while experiencing the responsibility of meeting basic living expenses using monthly income.
The simulation provides an opportunity for youth to learn from financial mistakes in a safe, simulation environment and observe how financial decisions can impact their financial security for decades.
Volunteers included Taylor School staff, Kids Academy, Farmers Bank & Trust, Southern Arkansas University Admission Office and AmeriCorps VISTA, Arkansas National Guard, Ameriprise Financial, Allstate Insurance, and Carroway Pre-Owned of Minden.
For more information about “Get Real -- Here’s the Deal,” or other financial management programs and resources, visit www.uada.edu, or contact a county extension office.