Nevada High School in Rosston has named 11 seniors who will graduate with honors on Thursday, May 13.
The graduation ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. in the Nevada Gymnasium. Seniors will be given tickets to share with their families and friends. Guests must have a ticket to enter.
The honor graduates:
Breanna Lowe, daughter of Yolanda Walker-Lowe and Brian Lowe, will graduate with highest honors. She is a member of National Honor Society, the Lady Jays’ basketball and softball teams and the NHS cheer squad. She is in the Gifted and Talented Program, on the honor roll, one of five Seniors of Distinction, an Arkansas Scholar, and one of two seniors recognized by Governor Asa Hutchinson on Governor’s Scholastic Honors Day for excellent academic achievement in the senior class. She was chosen by the faculty as Nevada High School’s 2020-2021 Student of the Year.
Lowe plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Hope to pursue a degree in nursing and later transfer to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for further education.
Zachary Strickland, son of Aaron and Tracy Strickland, will graduate with highest honors. He is a member of the Christian Club, National Honor Society, and plays trumpet in the Nevada Blue Jay Band. He competed in Region Ensemble/Solo Band Competitions and earned 1st Place Ensemble and 2nd Place Solo. He is in the Gifted and Talented Program, on the honor roll, received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence, one of five Seniors of Distinction, an Arkansas Scholar, and one of two seniors recognized by Governor Asa Hutchinson on Governor’s Scholastic Honors Day for excellent academic achievement in the senior class.
Strickland has accepted a band scholarship and the Blue and Gold Scholarship to Southern Arkansas University where he plans to pursue a degree in computer science.
Brayden Bennett, son of Tracy and Marsha Bennett, will graduate with high honors. He is a member of National Honor Society and the Blue Jays’ basketball, baseball and golf teams. He is on the honor roll, one of five Seniors of Distinction, an Arkansas Scholar, and was chosen by the faculty as Nevada High School’s 2020-2021 DAR Good Citizen.
Bennett plans to attend Southern Arkansas University and pursue a degree in coaching.
Kobe Edwards, son of Rebecca Edwards and Robert Jones, will graduate with high honors. He is a member of the Blue Jays’ basketball team and serves as secretary of the National Honor Society. He is on the honor roll and an Arkansas Scholar.
Edwards has accepted an athletic scholarship to Southern Arkansas University Tech where he will play basketball for the Rockets and further his career in athletics.
Emma Lafferty, daughter of Billy and Kayla Lafferty, will graduate with high honors. She is a member of the National Honor Society, yearbook staff, one of five Seniors of Distinction and an Arkansas Scholar. She has also been a member of the Lady Jays’ softball team.
Lafferty plans to attend Southern Arkansas University and pursue a degree in nursing.
Malaijah McClenton, daughter of Mechawana Pearson and Marchello McClenton, will graduate with high honors. She is a member of the Drug-Free Team, Future Farmers of America, and SAU Upward Bound. She has served as National Honor Society Secretary and been a member of the Lady Jays’ basketball team and NHS cheer squad. She received the All-State Award in Track, is an Arkansas Scholar, and received the President’s Award for Educational Excellence.
McClenton plans to attend Southern Arkansas University Tech and pursue a career as an ultrasound technician.
A’Vonni Parham, daughter of Alia Dismuke and Roshan Parham, will graduate with high honors. She is a member of the Lady Jays basketball and track teams. She has been a member of the NHS cheer squad. She is an Arkansas Scholar.
Parham plans to attend the Professional Cosmetology Education Center in El Dorado to train to be a cosmetologist and then enroll at Southern Arkansas University to pursue a business degree.
Jake Patrick, son of Misti Land and Matt Newton, will graduate with high honors. He is on the honor roll, an Arkansas Scholar, and a member of the Nevada Blue Jay Band.
Patrick plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Hope to become a certified electrician.
Ja’vontae Pearson, son of Ronald Pearson Jr. and LaDelya McNeely, will graduate with high honors. He is a member of the National Honor Society, an Arkansas Scholar and a member of the Bluejays’ basketball and track teams. He made the All-State basketball team, All-District, basketball team, ArBCA Tops Team and is a 2020 State Basketball Champion.
Pearson plans to attend South Arkansas Community College where he will play basketball for the South Ark Stars and pursue a degree in business.
Jared Todd, son of Fredrick and Crystal Haley, will graduate with high honors. He is a member of National Honor Society, the Blue Jays’ basketball team, and Oak Grove Baptist Church. He is in the Gifted and Talented Program and an Arkansas Scholar.
Todd has accepted the Freshman Recognition Scholarship and a basketball scholarship to South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado where he will play basketball for the South Ark Stars and further his education.
Tori Jones, daughter of Robert Jones, will graduate with honors. She is an Arkansas Scholar, one of five Seniors of Distinction, and member of the Lady Jays’ basketball and softball teams.
Jones plans to attend Southern Arkansas University and pursue a degree in nursing.