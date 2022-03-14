Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.