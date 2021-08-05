The Magnolia School District welcomed 37 new licensed personnel to the district at its annual new teacher orientation training on July 29.
New teachers joining East Side Elementary School are Hannah Larey, kindergarten; Cait Light, kindergarten; Kimberly Bolyer, first grade; Brittany Hilliard, first grade; Jasmine Howell, first grade; Sydnee Torres, second grade; and Jaymee King, music.
New teachers at Central Elementary School include Lana Brock, third grade; Emma McWilliams, third grade; Stacy Garcia, fifth grade; Gabrielle Gleason, fifth grade; Alisha Goodner, fifth grade; Elizabeth Liberty, fifth grade; and Mallary Bowser, special education.
The Magnolia Middle School's new teachers are Brianna Burton, English; Trey Davis, PE/health/coach; Scarlett Duncan, English; Charlotte Foster, English; Rachael Jones, science; Crissy Klober, special education; Andrea Muldrew, science; Isabella Munson, band; Aaron Nelson, social studies; Lacey Stuart, dyslexia interventionist; and Courtney Williams, PE/health/coach.
New teachers at Magnolia High School this year will be Ethan Danner, English; Mathew Foss, audio/video; Megan Haire, critical reading; Erin McKenzie, English; Ricky McWilliams, special education; Spencer Reaves, mathematics; Jeff Savage, coach; Diamond Snyder, family and consumer science; Cameron Vaughan, TV production; Eden Walker, theater; Alex Whaley, special education; and Shanae Williams, PE/health/coach.