Noah Beard, a Bearden High School seventh grader, was recently named a 2022 Soybean Scholar by the Soybean Science Challenge, a program sponsored by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board.
Beard’s recognition comes after completing six online classes and winning the Soybean Science Challenge award at the Southwest Arkansas Regional Science Fair in Magnolia for a science project focusing on soybeans.
“The Soybean Science Challenge is an opportunity for students to learn more about the top row crop in Arkansas and about agriculture’s importance to the Arkansas economy,” said Julie Robinson, administrator of the Soybean Science Challenge and associate professor at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “Students also learn about career opportunities available to them in the agriculture industry that aren’t on a farm but still make a big impact.”
Beard’s project investigated which animal manure would help grow plants the fastest. He collected equal amounts of chicken, rabbit and goat manure, and mixed each with potting soil before planting pots of the same size with soybeans. The plants grew for five weeks. Beard measured each plant’s growth at the end of each week. The results validated his hypothesis that chicken manure helps plants grow faster. Beard and his teacher, Jackie Raney, won a $200 cash prize for winning the award.
The Soybean Science Challenge encourages Arkansas junior high and high school students to use soybeans and agriculture sustainability as the basis for their science fair project. In the process, students learn about soybeans, agriculture and other current soil, water, seed, disease and insect issues that impact production outcomes and agricultural sustainability.
The 2023 Soybean Science Challenge is open to interested Arkansas students.
CLICK HERE for additional information on the Soybean Science Challenge and Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board.