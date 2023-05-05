The Arkansas Rural Education Association (AREA) recently selected Magnolia High School teacher Christy Owe, as one of its two Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023.
The AREA recognizes two Teachers of the Year, one from the north and one from the south of Interstate 40, as outstanding Arkansas educators.
Owen has worked at Magnolia High School for three years where she teaches academic reading and critical reading, and is a trained dyslexia interventionist. She is also the 2023 MHS Teacher of the Year.
She was selected through a process in which each Educational Service Cooperative in Arkansas nominates a deserving candidate. Each nominee must complete an online application and submit it to the AREA Director and Board. An AREA selection committee reviews all the applications and picks the two winners. The two winners will be recognized at the 2022 AREA Summer Conference. The Arkansas Rural Electric Cooperatives provide the selected Teachers of the Year $1,000 each and a crystal apple.